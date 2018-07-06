YouTube Credit: WFLA News Channel 8

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/6/18)

  • Chris Brown was ARRESTED in Florida last night after his show

  • This is why Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith never say they are MARRIED anymore
  • VIDEO: Look at how quick Mariah Carey goes into mommy-mode when her son gets himself into trouble at a concert
  • Ariana Grande responds to a JOKE  her fiance Pete Davidson made about the Manchester bombing

  • PICS: This is the first trans woman to compete in Miss Universe!
  • PICS: Zac Efron is rocking an interesting new hair-do these days…
  • PICS: Prince William arrived in the most EXTRA outfit to an event and it’s definitely a must see
  • PICS: Taylor Swift is snuggled up with her boyfriend on a snorkeling date in Turks and Caicos
  • VIDEO: Does Meghan Markle have a British accent now??
  • Tony Hawk wants to expand skateboarding and bring it to the OLYMPICS
