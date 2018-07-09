Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/9/18)

- Justin Bieber is ENGAGED to Hailey Baldwin after he proposed in public! They started dating again only last month & Hailey is flashing the HUGE ROCK everywhere! Hailey’s dad TWEETED & DELETED a congrats too!
Justin got Hailey Baldwin a $2Million diamond engagement ring (similar to Blake Lively's) pic.twitter.com/DKwi4oresh
— femme fatale (@eliesaaab) July 9, 2018
- #SelenaIsFreeParty started trending after Justin Bieber engagement news hit!
- PICS: Kylie Jenner shows off noticeably smaller pout after she says she has removed all her filler!
- VIDEO: Is Meghan Markle faking a British accent? Some people think so after this video emerged
- Serena Williams missed her daughters FIRST STEPS because she was training for Wimbledon….dealing with things all working moms have to
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian clapped back after someone said baby True is “not cute at all”
- PICS: Maisie Williams said goodbye to “Game of Thrones” with a picture of bloody tennis shoes
- VIDEO: Oprah googled herself for the first time & was thrilled with the results, “I am so impressed with myself” (go to 2:30 mark)
- PICS: Gal Gadot visited a children’s hospital in full costume!
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen posted the sweetest pic of her breastfeeding Luna’s doll
- PICS: Jay Z & Beyonce show some PDA on a boat in Italy…and he wasn’t wearing a HELMET like he did on the jet ski