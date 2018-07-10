Jubal is about to give a local author his big break… the only thing is, he needs to make one SIMPLE change to the story…The next generation wants children’s books with some EDGE… and maybe a TINY bit of blood. Listen to the PHONE TAP now!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Kids Book Needs More Death
