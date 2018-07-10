Credit: Tverdokhlib

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Its Written All Over Your Face

One of our listeners has been keeping a HUGE secret from his girlfriend…he’s actually had this secret hidden close to him for TEN YEARS! She asks a simple question that may reveal the secret and DESTROY their relationship…How does she take the news? Find out in your Awkward Tuesday Phone Call!

