Phone Tap PODCAST: How Dare You

This one goes out to all those teachers who have ever had to deal with obnoxious parents complaining about their kids…You must be tired of hearing,”My kid can do this and my kid is perfect that”… Well, Jubal plays the parent that is every teacher’s worst NIGHTMARE!

