Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/12/18)

- Kylie Jenner graces the cover of Forbes magazine & is likely to become the youngest self-made BILLIONAIRE ever….all within 3 years!
- PICS: Is Beyonce pregnant again????? That’s the rumor after these pics emerge!
- Someone stole Demi Moore’s CREDIT CARD and went on a $169,000 shopping spree!
- Taylor Swift & boyfriend Joe Alwyn vow to keep RELATIONSHIP TO THEMSELVES
- The Rock on watching the birth of his last child, “it was the most AMAZING EXPERIENCE I’ve ever seen”
- PETA’s MOST BEAUTIFUL VEGANS are Benedict Cumberbatch and Ava DuVernay
- PICS: Some of the homes that Brad Pitt built for Hurricane Katrina victims are rotting and falling apart
- VIDEO: Dax Shepard thought his wife, Kristen Bell’s boobs were fake even after they hooked up….all because of a joke she made
- There’s new Tom Petty MUSIC…it’s a previously unreleased song from 1982 called “Keep A Little Soul”