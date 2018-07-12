YouTube Credit: louisville beardsmen

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/12/18)

  • Kylie Jenner graces the cover of Forbes magazine & is likely to become the youngest self-made BILLIONAIRE ever….all within 3 years!
  • PICS: Is Beyonce pregnant again????? That’s the rumor after these pics emerge!
  • Someone stole Demi Moore’s CREDIT CARD and went on a $169,000 shopping spree!
  • Taylor Swift & boyfriend Joe Alwyn vow to keep RELATIONSHIP TO THEMSELVES
  • The Rock on watching the birth of his last child, “it was the most AMAZING EXPERIENCE I’ve ever seen”
  • PETA’s MOST BEAUTIFUL VEGANS are Benedict Cumberbatch and Ava DuVernay
  • PICS: Some of the homes that Brad Pitt built for Hurricane Katrina victims are rotting and falling apart
  • VIDEO: Dax Shepard thought his wife, Kristen Bell’s boobs were fake even after they hooked up….all because of a joke she made
  • There’s new Tom Petty MUSIC…it’s a previously unreleased song from 1982 called “Keep A Little Soul”

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
