Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/18)

- Amy Schumer posted a pic on Insta that thousands of people interrupted as a pregnancy announcement….she then had to clarify that she’s NOT PREGNANT…was it all a stunt or an honest mistake? [1st pic below]
- There’s a GOFUNDME page to raise the last $100,000,000 so Kylie Jenner can finally become a legit billionaire….and there’s a HUGE BACKLASH over Forbe’s calling her “self-made”
- For the first time in 17 years, HBO does not lead with the MOST EMMY NOMINATIONS…that honor now goes to Netflix with 112!
- Justin Bieber spent HALF OF A MILLION on Hailey Baldwin’s engagement ring & they’re already planning a SMALL WEDDING….and Justin posted & deleted a VIDEO of Hailey singing & it’s adorable
- PICS: Enrique “Keke” Hernandez of the L.A. Dodgers went all in on his engagement photos & they are amazing!!!
- Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend GHOSTED his own wife and didn’t even answer her calls when she was in the hospital!
- Cops SWARM Bill Cosby’s house after a noise complaint during his birthday party
- VIDEO: George Stephanopoulus mixed up “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” and got called out immediately by Zachary Quinto aka Spock
- PICS: Ewan McGregor’s daughter called his girlfriend “a piece of trash” on Instagram
- Kris Jenner says one of her BIGGEST REGRETS was having an affair on Robert Kardashian and getting divorced
- VIDEO: Farrah Abraham got her lip filler sucked out and the video is equally terrifying and mesmerizing