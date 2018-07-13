YouTube Credit: Random Shit

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/18)

  • Amy Schumer posted a pic on Insta that thousands of people interrupted as a pregnancy announcement….she then had to clarify that she’s NOT PREGNANT…was it all a stunt or an honest mistake? [1st pic below]

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

  • There’s a GOFUNDME page to raise the last $100,000,000 so Kylie Jenner can finally become a legit billionaire….and there’s a HUGE BACKLASH over Forbe’s calling her “self-made”
  • For the first time in 17 years, HBO does not lead with the MOST EMMY NOMINATIONS…that honor now goes to Netflix with 112!
  • Justin Bieber spent HALF OF A MILLION on Hailey Baldwin’s engagement ring & they’re already planning a SMALL WEDDING….and Justin posted & deleted a VIDEO of Hailey singing & it’s adorable
  • PICS: Enrique “Keke” Hernandez of the L.A. Dodgers went all in on his engagement photos & they are amazing!!!
  • Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend GHOSTED his own wife and didn’t even answer her calls when she was in the hospital!
  • Cops SWARM Bill Cosby’s house after a noise complaint during his birthday party
  • VIDEO: George Stephanopoulus mixed up “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” and got called out immediately by Zachary Quinto aka Spock
  • PICS: Ewan McGregor’s daughter called his girlfriend “a piece of trash” on Instagram
  • Kris Jenner says one of her BIGGEST REGRETS was having an affair on Robert Kardashian and getting divorced
  • VIDEO: Farrah Abraham got her lip filler sucked out and the video is equally terrifying and mesmerizing

