Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Give Back To Your College

Jubal calls a woman who’s been getting a lot of emails from her college asking her to donate money. So far, she’s ignored all of them…too bad she can’t avoid Jubal calling her directly to CHANGE her mind! Hear how in the PODCAST!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.