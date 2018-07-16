Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/16/18)

  • Two Swifties got ENGAGED during their Taylor Swift meet-n-greet & the photo is sooooooo epic!
  • Justin Bieber posts hot tub makeout pic & John Mayer brings up the best point in the comments…and he chose a ring that he could see Hailey Baldwin’s FACE IN

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

  • PICS: Kate Upton announces she’s pregnant with her first baby!
  • Anthony Bourdain’s BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW released a month after his death
  • PICS: Baby Louis has the biggest smile in new Royal family christening portrait & Prince William & Kate Middleton are stunning too!
  • VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen convinces Congressman to support “Kinderguardians”, a program where we arm preschoolers to prevent school shooters
  • Kim Kardashian argues that every member of her family is “SELF MADE”…do you agree with her?
  • PICS: Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle went to Wimbledon together
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift got stuck mid-air during one of her concerts!
  • Alex Trebek sued because his DOG rushed a woman and knocked her into traffic

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
