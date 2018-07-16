Credit: Tverdokhlib

Phone Tap PODCAST: Sandwich Party for Adults Only

Jubal orders sandwiches for a SPECIAL party he’s having… this party isn’t for just anyone but mature adults ONLY. He has very specific requests for the delivery guy and hey…if he plays his cards right he might get an invite too…Listen now to the Phone Tap!

