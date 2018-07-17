Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/17/18)

- Wait, are Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson getting married in LESS THAN A MONTH?????
- And Pete gave Ariana his dad’s FDNY PENDANT & people criticized him for also giving it to his ex…he immediately clapped back
- Cardi B leads the MTV VMA nominations with 10, Beyonce & Jay Z came in right behind with 8 FULL NOMINATIONS LIST HERE
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott give their FIRST JOINT INTERVIEW about their unconventional relationship & the Kardashian curse with men
- VIDEO: Harry Styles shares sweet moment with fan, saying, “We’re all a little gay”
- Katharine McPhee shares devastating news that her father DIED
- VIDEO: Badass Victoria’s Secret model worked the runway while breastfeeding her baby girl
- PICS: Cher & Meryl Streep shared a kiss on the red carpet of Mama Mia
- Jessica Biel SHUT DOWN her restaurant, Au Fudge, after 2 years!