Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/17/18)

  • Wait, are Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson getting married in LESS THAN A MONTH?????
  • And Pete gave Ariana his dad’s FDNY PENDANT & people criticized him for also giving it to his ex…he immediately clapped back

  • Cardi B leads the MTV VMA nominations with 10, Beyonce & Jay Z came in right behind with 8 FULL NOMINATIONS LIST HERE
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott give their FIRST JOINT INTERVIEW about their unconventional relationship & the Kardashian curse with men
  • VIDEO: Harry Styles shares sweet moment with fan, saying, “We’re all a little gay”
  • Katharine McPhee shares devastating news that her father DIED
  • VIDEO: Badass Victoria’s Secret model worked the runway while breastfeeding her baby girl
  • PICS: Cher & Meryl Streep shared a kiss on the red carpet of Mama Mia
  • Jessica Biel SHUT DOWN her restaurant, Au Fudge, after 2 years!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
