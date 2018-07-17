Credit: _jure

Phone Tap PODCAST: Backyard Boxing

Jubal welcomes a woman NEW to the neighborhood…They do all kinds of fun things but there is one EVENT that she just has to join. Maybe she will, maybe she won’t but she BETTER join or else…Find out what this odd neighborhood has to offer in the PHONE TAP.

