This 2nd Date Update took a surprise turn of events… one of our listeners ALREADY got the date but blew the guy off… He wasn’t the BRIGHTEST guy out there but now she wants to give him a second chance! Will he accept her offer or will he pull a double ghosting back on her?
2nd Date Update PODCAST: I Blew You Off First
