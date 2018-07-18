Credit: BigStockPhoto**

Phone Tap PODCAST: Poking Problems

Jubal poses as an employee from human resources, and calls a guy to tell him there’s been some COMPLAINTS lately. It’s one of the most AWKWARD things we have had to bring up on the air, but that’s the reason why we have to address them…Hear what exactly happened by tuning into the podcast.

