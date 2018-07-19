YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Phone Tap PODCAST: Christian the Wedding Planner

Jubal calls a woman who has been asked to be a bridesmaid at her friends wedding, and she’s been meeting with this friend, offering input and suggestions regarding the reception and ceremony, but all that’s about to change…the reason why…because Christian the wedding planner is BACK, and he’s taking over the mess that SHE created…hear it in  THE PODCAST.

