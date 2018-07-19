Jubal calls a woman who has been asked to be a bridesmaid at her friends wedding, and she’s been meeting with this friend, offering input and suggestions regarding the reception and ceremony, but all that’s about to change…the reason why…because Christian the wedding planner is BACK, and he’s taking over the mess that SHE created…hear it in THE PODCAST.
Phone Tap PODCAST: Christian the Wedding Planner
Jubal calls a woman who has been asked to be a bridesmaid at her friends wedding, and she’s been meeting with this friend, offering input and suggestions regarding the reception and ceremony, but all that’s about to change…the reason why…because Christian the wedding planner is BACK, and he’s taking over the mess that SHE created…hear it in THE PODCAST.