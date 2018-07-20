YouTube Credit: Latest News

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/20/18)

  • Bristol Palin is going to be the newest cast member of TEEN MOM!

  • PICS: Secretive couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott step out for date night in NYC
  • VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish makes it rain on Kevin Heart…but he refuses to accept money he loaned to Tiffany Haddish years ago
  • VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg kicks Jeanine Pirro off “The View” after they EXPLODED in a shouting match
  • PICS: Kourtney Kardashion’s own boyfriend Younes Bendjima is leaving rude comments on her Instagram pics…

  • Are G-Eazy and Demi Lovato Dating!? His ex-girlfriend HALSEY is saying no!
  • Newly Royal Meghan Markle says she’s struggling with the ROYAL RULES
  • VIDEO: Fans are CONVINCED Beyonce’s baby #4 is on the way after she rubs her belly!
  • Fans of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson think they’ve discovered their WEDDING DATE
