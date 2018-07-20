Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/20/18)

- Bristol Palin is going to be the newest cast member of TEEN MOM!
- PICS: Secretive couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott step out for date night in NYC
- VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish makes it rain on Kevin Heart…but he refuses to accept money he loaned to Tiffany Haddish years ago
- VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg kicks Jeanine Pirro off “The View” after they EXPLODED in a shouting match
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashion’s own boyfriend Younes Bendjima is leaving rude comments on her Instagram pics…
In a since deleted comment, it appears Younes isn’t too happy with Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post. SHA-DAY! #TheMorningToast pic.twitter.com/slbfcJGyhP
— The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) July 16, 2018
- Are G-Eazy and Demi Lovato Dating!? His ex-girlfriend HALSEY is saying no!
- Newly Royal Meghan Markle says she’s struggling with the ROYAL RULES
- VIDEO: Fans are CONVINCED Beyonce’s baby #4 is on the way after she rubs her belly!
- Fans of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson think they’ve discovered their WEDDING DATE