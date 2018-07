The MOViN 92.5 Street Team came out to catch a few waves at Wild Waves theme park before the weekly Dive-In Movie at the wave pool. Before listeners settled into their inter-tubes or grabbed a relaxing recliner out on the lawn, they had the chance to test their luck on the prize wheel to see what piece of MOViN swag awaited them. If you took a photo with our street team today you will find it in here!