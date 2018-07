Listen – I’m the first person to complain when the temperatures get too warm in my house, office or car… so I’m on board with this dog’s problem solving skills!

The dog dragged the sprinkler through the pet door… pic.twitter.com/OG68UDtqRV — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) July 19, 2018

Now… WHY DID THIS PERSON TAKE A PHOTO BEFORE TAKING THE SPRINKLER OUTSIDE?! The answer, of course, is for internet points. *shrug*

Cheers,

–Justin