Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/23/18)

- The TRAILER for the new season of Riverdale premiered at Comic Con!
#Riverdale trailer is here! Premieres Wednesday, October 10 on The CW! #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/urn1A1biMH
— GameSpot Universe @ #SDCC2018 (@GSUniverse) July 22, 2018
- PICS: Hilary Duff is showing off her baby bump in these adorable photos!
- VIDEO: Are Bella Hadid and The Weekend back together!? They were spotted all over Tokyo together, proving maybe yes???
- Jada Pinkett Smith shows off her BIKINI BOD after husband Will Smith posted a video of her looking crazy!
- The Queen gifted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a beautiful COTTAGE…but it’s more it’s more like a small palace
- Khloe Kardasian claps back at NOSE JOB rumors on twitter
- PICS: Selena Gomez celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend!
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen posts the cutest video of her new baby boy Miles Theodore
- PICS & VIDEO: Your favorite celebs showed out for Pusha T’s wedding from Kim K and Kanye to Pharrell as the best man!