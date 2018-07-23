YouTube Credit: Riverdale

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/23/18)

    • The TRAILER for the new season of Riverdale premiered at Comic Con!

    • PICS: Hilary Duff is showing off her baby bump in these adorable photos!
    • VIDEO: Are Bella Hadid and The Weekend back together!? They were spotted all over Tokyo together, proving maybe yes???
    • Jada Pinkett Smith shows off her BIKINI BOD after husband Will Smith posted a video of her looking crazy!
    • The Queen gifted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a beautiful COTTAGE…but it’s more it’s more like a small palace
    • Khloe Kardasian claps back at NOSE JOB rumors on twitter

  • PICS: Selena Gomez celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend!
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen posts the cutest video of her new baby boy Miles Theodore
  • PICS & VIDEO: Your favorite celebs showed out for Pusha T’s wedding from Kim K and Kanye to Pharrell as the best man!

