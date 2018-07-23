PODCAST: Hey! You Just Met A Celebrity!

Jubal walks around the Vegas Strip asking people, “Hey, do you know who I am?” Will people be able to recognize him as a successful celebrity…or will he look like the creep on the street? Probably both honestly…Listen now to the PODCAST!

