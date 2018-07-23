PODCAST: Sting, Stuff, Scream Challenge

Our very own Jose Bolanos completes his yearly challenge on the VEGAS STRIP! And this year he’ll have to drink something with some STING, eat something with a lot of STUFF, and do something that makes him SCREAM his head off! You can listen to all the Vegas shenanigans in the PODCAST.

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.