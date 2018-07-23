Our very own Jose Bolanos completes his yearly challenge on the VEGAS STRIP! And this year he’ll have to drink something with some STING, eat something with a lot of STUFF, and do something that makes him SCREAM his head off! You can listen to all the Vegas shenanigans in the PODCAST.
PODCAST: Sting, Stuff, Scream Challenge
Our very own Jose Bolanos completes his yearly challenge on the VEGAS STRIP! And this year he’ll have to drink something with some STING, eat something with a lot of STUFF, and do something that makes him SCREAM his head off! You can listen to all the Vegas shenanigans in the PODCAST.