Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/24/18)

  • Pete Davidson PROPOSED to Ariana Grande while smoking weed in bed….he has DELETED his social media accounts & Ariana took a break too! [SCROLL DOWN for Video of Mac Miller’s response]
  • Lindsay Lohan is getting her own REALITY SHOW…anyone else think this is a bad idea????
  • Taylor Swift took an epic fall on stage & handled it like a boss!

  • A fan yelled out “WHO IS IT” in the middle of Britney Spear’s show and made her laugh!
  • PICS: Selena Gomez celebrated her 26th birthday on a yacht
  • PICS: Ryan Lochte just got suspended from professional swimming for 14 months because of one dumb pic he posted on Instagram
  • VIDEO: Tom Cruise & Jimmy Fallon giggle their way through mad lib theater
  • LISTEN: Mila Kunis says she messed up her relationship with Macaulay Culkin
  • VIDEO: Kylie Jenner posted a video of baby Stormi having tummy time and it’s adorable
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy” director, fired over old tweets, gets SUPPORT from cast, Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana, and fans too!
  • PICS: Just Leonardo DiCaprio & Scott Eastwood playing some beach volleyball together

