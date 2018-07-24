Credit: maganns

Phone Tap PODCAST: Squirrel Swervin

Someone just got a brand new BMW that needs a tune up, so OF COURSE Jubal was willing to call him with an update! Some things went well…and some other things happened…The point is it WASN’T his fault and he has a REALLY good reason why. Find out now in the PHONE TAP!

