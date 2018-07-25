Credit: Wayhome Studio

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Farmer’s Market Feast

One of our listeners is afraid he messed up his cooking date because his date did all the hard work…meanwhile she is more worried about ALL THE PETS he has around his house! Cats she could have accepted, but this is too much for ANYONE to handle…Find out in your 2nd Date Update!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.