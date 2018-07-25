One of our listeners is afraid he messed up his cooking date because his date did all the hard work…meanwhile she is more worried about ALL THE PETS he has around his house! Cats she could have accepted, but this is too much for ANYONE to handle…Find out in your 2nd Date Update!
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Farmer’s Market Feast
One of our listeners is afraid he messed up his cooking date because his date did all the hard work…meanwhile she is more worried about ALL THE PETS he has around his house! Cats she could have accepted, but this is too much for ANYONE to handle…Find out in your 2nd Date Update!