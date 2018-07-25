Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/25/18)

- Demi Lovato awake & responsive after being found unconscious in her home from a DRUG OVERDOSE…TMZ first reported that the drug in question was heroin but it is now only being called an UNSPECIFIED DRUG
- HOLY HELL this is what 49-years-old looks like for Jennifer Lopez!
- PICS: Karlie Kloss is officially engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Kushner (which will make her and Ivanka Trump sister-in-laws) and you have to see the massive ring!
- PICS: Can we talk about how Kendrick Lamar looks like a small child next to his ginormous bodyguard?
- Lamar Odom lets fans know he is ok after a SHOOTING at the Hooters in NYC he and his friends were partying at
- Justin Bieber is so excited to MARRY Hailey Baldwin & is telling friends he’s never “felt more sure about a woman in his life”
- Mark Wahlberg & Leonardo DiCaprio says they used to NOT LIKE each other at all!
- If you ever see Ray Liotta in public, go ahead and approach him! He says it doesn’t BOTHER HIM at all!
- BEFORE/AFTER PICS: Jenna Jameson shows off 57 pound weightloss