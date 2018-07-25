Credit: koldunovaaa

Phone Tap PODCAST: Hardcore Knit

Jubal calls a woman who signed up for a beginner’s knitting class… the problem is JUBAL takes knitting VERY VERY seriously. And he doesn’t want anybody in his class who doesn’t want to learn with a vengeance! That’s what it takes to knit. Hear it in the PHONE TAP.

