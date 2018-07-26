YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/26/18)

  • PICS: Beyonce revealed rare new pics of the twins Rumi & Sir and they are so freaking adorable!!!! BTW their vaca photos look like a dream! [SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE including pics of Blue Ivy!]

Aww!! #Beyonce #Twins

A post shared by dee (@msqueendeee) on

  • Taylor Swift has her CATS TRADEMARKED and is making bank off of them…and Taylor was just cast for the upcoming film adaptation of “Cats”!
  • Demi Lovato & friends “were on a BINGER” & is headed straight to rehab when she’s out of the hospital
  • PICS: People think this 5-year-old from Nigeria is the Most Beautiful Girl in the World!
  • VIDEO: Naya Rivera performed her ex, Big Sean’s, diss track that is about her!

  • Tristan Thompson is “FEELING TRAPPED” in a bad relationship with Khloe Kardashian????
  • Kim Kardashian MOM SHAMED again for straightening North West’s hair
  • Prince Harry asked for Kate Middleton’s APPROVAL before he married Meghan Markle
  • A “Hamilton” MOVIE is coming in 2020!
  • Dua Lipa SLAMMED United Airlines over the way they handled her sister’s severe peanut allergy…but some people called her a “spoiled brat” for it!
  • AMC has CLEARED Chris Hardwick to return back to work after an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
