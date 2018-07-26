Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/26/18)

- PICS: Beyonce revealed rare new pics of the twins Rumi & Sir and they are so freaking adorable!!!! BTW their vaca photos look like a dream! [SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE including pics of Blue Ivy!]
- Taylor Swift has her CATS TRADEMARKED and is making bank off of them…and Taylor was just cast for the upcoming film adaptation of “Cats”!
- Demi Lovato & friends “were on a BINGER” & is headed straight to rehab when she’s out of the hospital
- PICS: People think this 5-year-old from Nigeria is the Most Beautiful Girl in the World!
- VIDEO: Naya Rivera performed her ex, Big Sean’s, diss track that is about her!
- Tristan Thompson is “FEELING TRAPPED” in a bad relationship with Khloe Kardashian????
- Kim Kardashian MOM SHAMED again for straightening North West’s hair
- Prince Harry asked for Kate Middleton’s APPROVAL before he married Meghan Markle
- A “Hamilton” MOVIE is coming in 2020!
- Dua Lipa SLAMMED United Airlines over the way they handled her sister’s severe peanut allergy…but some people called her a “spoiled brat” for it!
- AMC has CLEARED Chris Hardwick to return back to work after an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse