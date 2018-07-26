A man and his family had a wonderful dinner at a local restaurant…or so they thought until Jubal pretends to be the owner and lets him know his son is a THIEF! It doesn’t matter if the kid is only 6 years old the police are on the way… Hear this mad dad’s reaction in the PODCAST!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Ur Kid Stole the Sandwich
