PODCAST: Textual Healing UPDATE

People are LOVING one of our newest segments Textual Healing, so we’re bringing you guys another update on one of our love-struck texters! This phone call was the ULTIMATE office love triangle… Listen to the original drama and the update that only gets WORSE!

