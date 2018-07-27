Credit: soupstock

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Ur Kid Throws Like A Girl

One of our listeners went on a date with a woman to her son’s baseball game… he thought everything had gone well that day so he’s CONVINCED it’s the kid’s fault… He probably snitched to his mom about some things because kids always get in the way, right?? Listen the kid’s mother set the record straight in your 2nd Date Update!

