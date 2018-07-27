Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/27/18)

- When Demi Lovato’s friend called for an ambulance after her over dose she asked for NO SIRENS to be discrete…
- Celebrities don’t wait for anything nowadays! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to be MARRIED after 2 months of dating!!
- Cardi B just dropped out of her TOUR with Bruno Mars because she can’t leave her baby! What mother would want to???
- There’s going to be a Charlie’s Angels reboot and these are the new MEMBERS!!
- VIDEO: James Cordon is used to challenging people to Carpool Karaoke but watch as Tom Cruise challenges him to sky diving!
- PICS: Blue Ivy is trending as the new mood for the summer as she gets her vacation on!!
- Gwyenth Paltrow says she is NOT “Becky With the Good Hair” denying Amber Rose’s THEORY
- PICS AND VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen posts a beautiful photo of her breast feeding baby Miles, and more adorable Snapchat videos to die for!!!