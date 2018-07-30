Credit: diignat

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Carnival Time

One of our listeners spent ALL NIGHT trying to play carnival games to win prizes for his date, but he’s still waiting for his call back… It turns out there are just some things that can’t be UNSEEN and she doesn’t think they are a good LOOK for each other… Find out what scared her off in your 2nd Date Update!

