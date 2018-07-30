Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/30/18)

  • PICS: Cardi B is looking amazing only 3 weeks after giving birth! (And she PAID IN FULL for her new $540,000 matching Lambo) She has also decided she won’t be TOURING with Bruno Mars and wrote a touching Insta why
  • Did you see the photographic evidence that Brad Pitt always MORPHS into whoever he’s dating?????

  • Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra are ENGAGED after 2 months of dating
  • VIDEO: Barack and Michelle Obama get down at Jay Z and Beyonce’s concert because they’re just out there living their best life
  • VIDEO: Demi Moore surprised Bruce Willis to roast him & she was savage! “I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense. You were dead the whole time”
  • Justin Bieber hints that he and Hailey Baldwin’s WEDDING will be happening very, very soon
  • Chrissy Teigen recalls the time she had a total JEALOUS MELTDOWN on the set of one of John Legend’s music video shoots
  • VIDEO: Alex Trebek gives a strange interview where he says he was once mistaken for an African American man, ‘I’m out there in the Afro-American community as a brother.’
  • CBS may fire their Les Moonves over SEXUAL HARASSMENT probe
  • Betty White says at 96 she has NO PLANS TO RETIRE
  • Paris Hilton says she can’t wait to BE A MOM and will be “the best mom”
  • VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to change “I’ll be back” to “I will be back” but luckily James Cameron knew that was a terrible idea and didn’t do it

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.