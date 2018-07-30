Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/30/18)

- PICS: Cardi B is looking amazing only 3 weeks after giving birth! (And she PAID IN FULL for her new $540,000 matching Lambo) She has also decided she won’t be TOURING with Bruno Mars and wrote a touching Insta why
- Did you see the photographic evidence that Brad Pitt always MORPHS into whoever he’s dating?????
I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli
— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018
- Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra are ENGAGED after 2 months of dating
- VIDEO: Barack and Michelle Obama get down at Jay Z and Beyonce’s concert because they’re just out there living their best life
- VIDEO: Demi Moore surprised Bruce Willis to roast him & she was savage! “I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense. You were dead the whole time”
- Justin Bieber hints that he and Hailey Baldwin’s WEDDING will be happening very, very soon
- Chrissy Teigen recalls the time she had a total JEALOUS MELTDOWN on the set of one of John Legend’s music video shoots
- VIDEO: Alex Trebek gives a strange interview where he says he was once mistaken for an African American man, ‘I’m out there in the Afro-American community as a brother.’
- CBS may fire their Les Moonves over SEXUAL HARASSMENT probe
- Betty White says at 96 she has NO PLANS TO RETIRE
- Paris Hilton says she can’t wait to BE A MOM and will be “the best mom”
- VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to change “I’ll be back” to “I will be back” but luckily James Cameron knew that was a terrible idea and didn’t do it