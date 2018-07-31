YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/31/18)

  • Nicole Kidman captures a huge tarantula totally calmly while her kids scream in horror
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian says that she’s down to 119lbs and thanks her sisters for saying she looks anorexic
  • Chrissy Teigen shows off her new mom body and it’s just so real

  • Beyonce is Vogue’s guest editor for their famous September issue & hired the FIRST BLACK COVER PHOTOGRAPHER
  • Demi Lovato still in the HOSPITAL 6 days after opioid overdose
  • M.I.A. “Paper Planes” tops list of BEST SONGS BY FEMALE ARTISTS in the 21st century
  • VIDEO: Julie Chen of “The Talk” briefly addresses the accusations of her husband’s, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, sexual harassment allegations
  • Lindsay Lohan’s new promo is out for her MTV reality show…and it looks really boring

  • PICS: Just Emma Roberts playing cards with her aunt, Julia Roberts
  • This can’t be true….Matt Damon is Ben Affleck’s LIFE COACH???
  • VIDEO: The Rock gave his longtime stunt double a brand new truck and brought the big man to tears
  • Lil Wayne bailed on a 3-day music festival in NYC simply because he didn’t WANT TO DO IT
  • Kristen Bell says she wears gloves in the pool because PRUNEY SKIN on pruney skin (aka touching her kids pruney hands) makes her gag
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian was naked when she got the call from Donald Trump about releasing Alice Johnson from prison
  • VIDEO: We’re not sure what’s more strange…that Simon Cowell was on a random game show in the 90s….or that he says his hobby is go-kart racing
  • PICS: A star studded selfie with Bono, Chris Rock, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher, and Lars Ulrich
  • PICS: Kate Hudson is very pregnant in a tiny yellow bikini and looking great

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
