Jubal calls a guy who had a bad restaurant experience… He went out to a very nice place and was unhappy with how his steak was served… He ordered “medium rare” and got “medium” instead. Don’t you just LOVE those people? So Jubal calls him to make things RIGHT. Listen in the PHONE TAP.
Phone Tap PODCAST: Sorry About Your Steak
Jubal calls a guy who had a bad restaurant experience… He went out to a very nice place and was unhappy with how his steak was served… He ordered “medium rare” and got “medium” instead. Don’t you just LOVE those people? So Jubal calls him to make things RIGHT. Listen in the PHONE TAP.