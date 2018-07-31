Credit: leungchopan

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Ahmiracle

Every new parent wants to be creative when it comes to the name of their baby…as they should be because the kid will be stuck with it for LIFE! One of our listeners was struggling with the perfect name until one day, BOOM, she just knew! But it’s a little unusual… and now she’s afraid to tell her husband. Find out the name and everyone’s reaction in the Awkward Tuesday Phone Call!

