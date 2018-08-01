Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/1/18)

- Chris Pratt and his new girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have gotten SERIOUS VERY QUICKLY and were spotted kissing outside church with his son in tow
- PICS: OOOOH Tyson Beckford body shames Kim Kardashian & her response is being called homophobic!
- Tiffany Haddish proudly tells the world that her SEX COUNT is 38
- PICS: Rihanna becomes the first black woman ever to cover British Vogue
- Justin Bieber’s pastor encouraged him to PROPOSE after only just getting back together with Hailey Baldwin
- PICS: The internet freaked out when Pete Davidson’s Ariana Grande tattoo disappeared but he just covered it for a movie role
- Mila Kunis says she ALMOST DIED on her honeymoon with Ashton Kutcher
- VIDEO: Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease and he first suspected it when he threw a pillow at his wife in the middle of the night