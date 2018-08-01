YouTube Credit: Saif Khan

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/1/18)

  • Chris Pratt and his new girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have gotten SERIOUS VERY QUICKLY and were spotted kissing outside church with his son in tow

  • PICS: OOOOH Tyson Beckford body shames Kim Kardashian & her response is being called homophobic!
  • Tiffany Haddish proudly tells the world that her SEX COUNT is 38
  • PICS: Rihanna becomes the first black woman ever to cover British Vogue

  • Justin Bieber’s pastor encouraged him to PROPOSE after only just getting back together with Hailey Baldwin
  • PICS: The internet freaked out when Pete Davidson’s Ariana Grande tattoo disappeared but he just covered it for a movie role
  • Mila Kunis says she ALMOST DIED on her honeymoon with Ashton Kutcher
  • VIDEO: Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease and he first suspected it when he threw a pillow at his wife in the middle of the night

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
