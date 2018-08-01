Credit: Curraheeshutter

Phone Tap PODCAST: Raccoon Fireworks

Everyone has seen a raccoon in their backyard once or twice before and they usually just ignore it. Jubal however calls a woman to tell her he’s taking the neighborhood’s raccoon epidemic into his own hands…NOTHING is going to stop him even if his methods may be cruel…unusual…or downright illegal!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.