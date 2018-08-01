Everyone has seen a raccoon in their backyard once or twice before and they usually just ignore it. Jubal however calls a woman to tell her he’s taking the neighborhood’s raccoon epidemic into his own hands…NOTHING is going to stop him even if his methods may be cruel…unusual…or downright illegal!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Raccoon Fireworks
