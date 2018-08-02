Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/2/18)

- Jennifer Aniston wants a “FRIENDS” REBOOT even if it ends up being her, Courtney Cox & Lisa Kudrow doing more of a “Golden Girls” type thing
- There’s a moment in “Mission Impossible: Fallout” people can’t stop watching Henry Cavill suddenly get a beard and grow a pocket on his shirt!
There’s a scene in Mission Impossible: Fallout @MissionFilm in which Henry Cavill has a growing in beard, then he doesn’t, then he does again. In… seconds. I thought I was imagining it.
But then I saw this thing where his shirt grows a pocket and… 🙄😒 pic.twitter.com/WfgV7x3ovg
— April is at The Urban League Conv. (@ReignOfApril) July 31, 2018
- PICS: Prince Harry is selling his sporty Audi to make way for a family mobile!
- Beyonce gets mani/pedis at 1 AM!
- Miranda Lambert is OBSESSIVELY CALLING her boyfriend’s estranged wife
- Tom Cruise is nice, like really really really nice & here are 22 INCIDENTS that prove that!
- PICS: Catherine Zeta Jones introduces her 15 year old daughter to the world….is she trying to make her an actress????
- Demi Lovato is LEAVING THE HOSPITAL this week…..she never wanted to be a role model & her 6 year SOBRIETY was a fight every single day
- Madonna moved her family to PORTUGAL because “this is not America’s finest hour”
- VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth got a tattooed and groaned in pain like most people do
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez pants aren’t falling down, those are thigh high denim boots