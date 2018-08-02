Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/2/18)

  • Jennifer Aniston wants a “FRIENDS” REBOOT even if it ends up being her, Courtney Cox & Lisa Kudrow doing more of a “Golden Girls” type thing
  • There’s a moment in “Mission Impossible: Fallout” people can’t stop watching Henry Cavill suddenly get a beard and grow a pocket on his shirt!

  • PICS: Prince Harry is selling his sporty Audi to make way for a family mobile!
  • Beyonce gets mani/pedis at 1 AM! 
  • Miranda Lambert is OBSESSIVELY CALLING her boyfriend’s estranged wife
  • Tom Cruise is nice, like really really really nice & here are 22 INCIDENTS that prove that!
  • PICS: Catherine Zeta Jones introduces her 15 year old daughter to the world….is she trying to make her an actress????
  • Demi Lovato is LEAVING THE HOSPITAL this week…..she never wanted to be a role model & her 6 year SOBRIETY was a fight every single day
  • Madonna moved her family to PORTUGAL because “this is not America’s finest hour”
  • VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth got a tattooed and groaned in pain like most people do
  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez pants aren’t falling down, those are thigh high denim boots

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
