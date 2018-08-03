Some people can be sly Casanovas on a date while other are just awkward turtles…which is why one of our listeners went online to get some dating pointers. Well that backfired and he ended up screwing up the date more than he ever could have in the first place…Find out what he did horribly wrong in the 2nd Date Update!
2nd Date Update PODCAST: That Sounds Interesting
