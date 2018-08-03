Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/3/18)

- Drake takes”In My Feellings” challenge to New Orleans for his new video with cameos from La La Anthony, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Big Freedia, Will Smith, Queer Eye’s Fab 5, Backpack Kid (a.k.a. Russell Horning), and the kids from Stranger Things.
- Justin Timberlake co-created a new game show, “Spin The Wheel”, that could give out $20 MILLION PER EPISODE!
- People are seriously concerned about Kourtney Kardashian’s arm after the latest photoshop fail by Calvin Klein
KOURTNEY IS YOUR ARM OK YES OR NO pic.twitter.com/FvitVRDGvg
— Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) August 2, 2018
- Kelsey Grammar’s wife had him tattoo her name by HIS JUNK so he wouldn’t cheat….uhhhhhhh
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are all about the PDA at his listening party!
- VIDEO: Dare you not to cry. Katy Perry goes to a young fan’s house who wasn’t able to make her concert due to a brain tumor & performs in her living room!
- PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, making faces on his yacht with his 21-year-old girlfriend and her 42-year-old mom!
- Demi Lovato has agreed to go to REHAB immediately following her release from the hospital
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are retreating from the SPOTLIGHT for awhile because he’s worried there’s too much hysteria around her
- PICS: Harper’s Bazaar did a photoshot of rockstars with their kids & Kanye West’s pics are our favorite!
- Kim Kardashian just came for Kourtney on TWITTER after screaming at her in the KUWTK teaser
- VIDEO: Oprah says her perfect date night with Stedman is her cooking & then “it’s on”
- VIDEO: Here’s Kristen Bell’s 3-year-old singing “Let It Go”