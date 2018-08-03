Credit: George D.

Phone Tap PODCAST: Customer Loyalty

Jubal calls a woman who’s been buying her beauty products from the same store for almost a DECADE! She shopped there so much that when she stopped…costumer service took notice…and that’s where Jubal steps in. He has a few CHOICE words for the retail TRAITOR!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.