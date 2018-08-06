Credit: Padabed | BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: If The Shoe Breaks BUY IT

There are certain UNWRITTEN rules when it comes to dating and sometimes they ‘re hard to follow…but sometimes people can make dating a little TOO complicated…And one of our listeners didn’t pick up on ANY of the ridiculous hints his date was throwing out there to give her what she wants! What did she want? You’ll have to hear it in the 2nd Date Update!

