Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/6/18)

- Beyonce covers Vogue & opens up like never before about her life, her body & her heritage….it is a MUST READ! And this VIDEO of her goofing off backstage will make you love her even more
- Celebs FLOOD Demi Lovato’s post about her struggle with ADDICTION
- Chrissy Teigen LIVE TWEETS an earthquake in Bali while on a family vaca!
- Cops called on Kendall Jenner after her dog BIT A CHILD!
- The Kardashians were blowing up Twitter this weekend FIGHTING WITH EACH OTHER…but it was all probably orchestrated by Kris Jenner right?
- Adam Levine ATTACKED MTV for not nominating Childish Gambino for the VMA’s….but he was wrong because Childish Gambino was nominated 7 times so Adam APOLOGIZED for being a moron
- Cardi B says she’s now part of the “rich people’s club” after hanging with the Kardashians
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez gives Cardi B and new moms the BEST ADVICE ever….which is actually no advice at all
- PICS: Iggy Azalea gets totally nude to support her new album
- Charlotte Rae, Mrs. Garrett from “Facts of Life”, DIES at 92….the same weekend the “Facts of Life” REBOOT is announced with the help of Leonardo DiCaprio & Jessica Biel
- Patrick Stewart has been cast in a new STAR TREK TV series!
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift plays “Summer of ’69” with Bryan Adams even though the song came out 5 years before she was born!