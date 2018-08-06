Credit: mikeledray

Phone Tap PODCAST: Wedding Gift Cheapo

It’s the summer time so you know what that means…WEDDINGS! It also means buying wedding gift after wedding gift and Jubal calls a guy who recently purchased a gift for his wife’s good friend. Unfortunately, there’s a BIG problem… he says he looked up the price of the gift and knows EXACTLY how much he spent! Find out what’s worse, a cheap giver or ungrateful receiver in the PODCAST!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.