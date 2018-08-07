Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/7/18)

- Drake has a “God’s Plan” GAME SHOW on the way???? He’s aiming for that and a lot of merchandise!
- VIDEO: Britney Spears had to ask a backup dancer, “Where are we?” while performing at Brighton Pride Festival in England because she couldn’t remember
“Where are we?” -Britney 😂💛 #BrightonPride
(Credit: @JohnnyKenneally) pic.twitter.com/2a9zJUEYuf
— Britney Army (@BlessBritney) August 5, 2018
- Serena Williams opens up about her STRUGGLES as a new mom….and we get it
Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!
- Kendall Jenner’s dog didn’t BITE A CHILD, it only growled at it
- PICS: Pink hospitalized following beach pic controversy & being called out for taking a “day off” when she was actually sick
- VIDEO: 50 Cent makes it rain at strip club and then scoops up piles of cash to make sure all the strippers get a little
- Lady Gaga is next to get a VEGAS RESIDENCY
- PICS: Kim and Kanye are building a HUGE pool at their house that is the size of a small lake
- Angelina Jolie REFUSES to take co-parenting classes with Brad Pitt
- VIDEO: “Hairspray” star Nikki Blonksy’s Instagram was hacked & she was crying about it on a live video when her mom comes on, nagging her and telling her to stop crying and get over it
- Becca chose Garrett on “The Bachelorette” and he PROPOSED!
- PICS: Justin Bieber is wearing free hotel slippers around town
- PICS: The first look of Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in the upcoming film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” that is also starring Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio
- Is Jennifer Aniston DATING with her 18-year younger boxing trainer????
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and her assistant set the record straight about their “feud”