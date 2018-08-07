Credit: photosvit | BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: A Man With A Sole

One of our listeners found something VERY suspicious in her closet…and she’s worried because it does NOT belong to her! She needs our advice because the evidence is pretty incriminating and it gets pretty awkward… How is her boyfriend going to get himself out of this one? You’ll have to listen to the Awkward Tuesday Phone Call!

