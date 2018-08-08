Credit: Yastremska | BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Met You in Mexico

One of our listeners thought he met the love of his life on his vacation in Mexico…but when they returned back to the states he hoped they could continue to see each other…Unfortunately, she has a BIG problem with his flirting style! He got way too creepy, too fast…You’ll have to hear it in your 2nd Date Update!

