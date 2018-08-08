YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/8/18)

  • Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin ABSTAINING FROM SEX until their wedding night?????
  • PICS: Ariana Grande injured her hand filming “Carpool Karoake”, left bandaged but still called it the best experience ever!
  • The Plain White T’s hit song, “Hey There Delilah” is being turned into a TV SERIES about long distance relationships
  • Carrie Underwood announces she’s pregnant with baby #2….just a day after being criticized for saying she’s TOO OLD at 35 for a big family

  • WOAH Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt is NOT PAYING child support and hasn’t for a year and a half! But his friends are saying he’s been paying HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of dollars a month!
  • A woman helped out a stranger at a WaWa store who didn’t have ENOUGH CASH to pay for his stuff…the stranger turned out to be Keith Urban!
  • Gigi Hadid will be Taylor Swift’s MAID OF HONOR
  • Ruby Rose has been cast as an openly LESBIAN “Batwoman” for a new CW series
  • Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend broke up…he CHEATED
  • PICS: Here’s Charlie Puth being all hot and shirtless
  • “American Gladiator” is COMING BACK and Seth Rogen is the producer!
  • Caitlyn Jenner wants to play a MARVEL VILLIAN
  • PICS: Katie Couric posts a makeup free selfie after reading about “Snapchat dysmorphia”

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.