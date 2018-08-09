YouTube Credit: Youtube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/9/18)

  • The Oscars just added a MOST POPULAR category to try and get viewers back & some people are really pissed about it
  • PICS: OMG Justin Bieber looks just like Hailey Baldwin’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, in the 90s!
  • Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s divorce is getting messy! She claims he hasn’t paid child support, he says he gave her $9 million but it turns out it was just a LOAN 
  • PICS: Here’s your first look at Lebron James as a Laker
  • Lindsay Lohan says some real dumb things about the#MeToo movement, “I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them LOOK WEAK when they are very strong women.”
  • NSFW VIDEO: Kendall Jenner bares her natural breasts for new Love magazine campaign
  • Richard Gere is going to be a DAD again at 68, his wife is pregnant
  • Leonardo DiCaprio is OLDER than his girlfriend’s mom
  • VIDEO: Just Kim Kardashian jumping on a trampoline in a white bikini while listening to Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga
  • Rob Kardashian is set to be on NEXT SEASON of KUWTK
  • VIDEO: Gigi Hadid just low key made her relationship with Zayn Malik official

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.