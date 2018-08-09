Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/9/18)

- The Oscars just added a MOST POPULAR category to try and get viewers back & some people are really pissed about it
- PICS: OMG Justin Bieber looks just like Hailey Baldwin’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, in the 90s!
- Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s divorce is getting messy! She claims he hasn’t paid child support, he says he gave her $9 million but it turns out it was just a LOAN
- PICS: Here’s your first look at Lebron James as a Laker
- Lindsay Lohan says some real dumb things about the#MeToo movement, “I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them LOOK WEAK when they are very strong women.”
- NSFW VIDEO: Kendall Jenner bares her natural breasts for new Love magazine campaign
- Richard Gere is going to be a DAD again at 68, his wife is pregnant
- Leonardo DiCaprio is OLDER than his girlfriend’s mom
- VIDEO: Just Kim Kardashian jumping on a trampoline in a white bikini while listening to Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga
- Rob Kardashian is set to be on NEXT SEASON of KUWTK
- VIDEO: Gigi Hadid just low key made her relationship with Zayn Malik official